How U.S. foreign policy is changing under Trump after Hegseth's Russia directive Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's directive to U.S. Cyber Command on pausing planning against Russia, including offensive digital actions, signals a shift in foreign policy under the Trump administration. This comes after the shocking clash between President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Andrew Borene, a senior fellow at the National Security Institute, joins CBS News with more.