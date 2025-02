How Tulsi Gabbard won over Republicans to get confirmed Tulsi Gabbard was sworn in Wednesday as the next director of national intelligence. During the confirmation process, she faced scrutiny from Democrats and some Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee for a 2017 visit with former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, and for refusing to call National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden a traitor. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports.