How Trump's speech to Congress came together -- and his reaction to it President Trump is getting some positive reviews for his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night. A CBS Poll showed that a majority of Americans felt the speech was unifying - but the president is raising some questions after he failed to include talk of a "compromise" on immigration and declined to give new details about his revised travel ban. CBS News Chief White Correspondent Major Garret joins us with insight into how the president crafted his speech, and Trump's reaction to it.