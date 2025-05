How Trump defines his call with Putin on Russia-Ukraine war ceasefire President Trump appears optimistic about progress made during his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Russia and Ukraine will start immediate negotiations, but those talks have already been going on among delegates for both sides. This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to call for a "full and unconditional ceasefire." CBS News' Natalie Brand has the latest from the White House.