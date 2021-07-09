Surfside Condo Collapse
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
Puerto Rico Statehood
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Pfizer developing COVID vaccine booster as Delta variant spreads
2 U.S. citizens arrested in Haitian president's assassination
Watch Live: Biden signs executive order to promote economic competition
U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end August 31, Biden says
Indictment details 5 Floridians' attack on U.S. Capitol
London cop pleads guilty to murdering Sarah Everard
Death toll in Surfside condo building collapse rises to 64
Suit claims likely existence of bodycam video of Breonna Taylor raid
American rapper Lil Baby arrested in Paris on drug charge
CBS Village
Visit CBS Village
2021 National Youth Poet Laureate Alex Huynh
CC Sabathia opens up on addiction and recovery
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy
Jemele Hill on Olympics, ESPN controversy
"Pose" star helps empower through tech
Training refugees in the culinary arts
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
How to stay safe this summer during heat waves
More than 22 million Americans are experiencing extreme heat warnings this week. The CDC reports that more than 600 Americans die from extreme heat every year. Dr. Tara Narula joins “CBS This Morning” to break down how to stay cool this summer.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On