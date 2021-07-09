Live

Watch CBSN Live

How to stay safe this summer during heat waves

More than 22 million Americans are experiencing extreme heat warnings this week. The CDC reports that more than 600 Americans die from extreme heat every year. Dr. Tara Narula joins “CBS This Morning” to break down how to stay cool this summer.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.