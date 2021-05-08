Live

How to stay out of debt during the holidays

If you already have credit card, student loan or other debt, it can be difficult to budget for holiday spending. TheStreet TV correspondent Scott Gamm joins CBSN to discuss how to plan ahead and stay on a budget for the holidays.
