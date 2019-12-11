DOJ Watchdog Testifies
Jersey City Shooting
New Zealand Volcano
Time Person Of The Year
Trump Rally
Ed Smart Interview
Wall Funding Blocked
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live updates: FBI lawyer changed CIA email in investigation of Trump campaign
Jersey City shooting victims and suspects identified
Man accused of slapping reporter says he got "caught up in the moment"
Watch live: FAA cited 737 Max risks before second crash
Greta Thunberg is Time's 2019 Person of the Year
Judge blocks Trump admin from using Pentagon funds for wall
Mark Milley: Trump's intervention won't affect military discipline
Fed signals no interest rate cuts in 2020
Governor to restore voting rights to 100,000 former felons
Impeachment
Complete coverage of the impeachment proceedings
Watch the public impeachment hearings
House Democrats unveil Trump articles of impeachment
Read the articles of impeachment against President Trump
House lawyers spar over arguments for and against impeachment
Legal experts debate impeachment at Judiciary hearing
Democrats release impeachment report, accusing Trump of abuse of power
House Republicans defend Trump over Ukraine in impeachment report
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
How to spot misinformation online
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue