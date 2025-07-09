Watch CBS News

How to know if journals are predatory or credible

Cabells Publishing, a scholarly analytics company, has flagged more than 19,000 journals as potentially predatory. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Celine Gounder explains how to know if you're getting accurate information.
