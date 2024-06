How to identify rip currents and what to do if you're caught in one Rip currents in the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts are being blamed for at least eight deaths since last week. CBS News correspondent Cristian Benavides reports on how Florida is reacting. Then, Wyatt Werneth, public service spokesperson for the American Lifeguard Association, explains how to identify the beachside danger and what to do if you're caught in one.