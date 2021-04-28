Live

Watch CBSN Live

ET Update: Who is "Gary from Chicago?"

"Entertainment Tonight" correspondent Nischelle Turner joins CBSN's "ET Update" with more details on the man known as "Gary from Chicago," who was recently released from prison and became an internet sensation at the Oscars.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.