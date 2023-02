How the White House pulled off President Biden's unannounced visit to Ukraine President Biden made his first trip to Ukraine, nearly one year into Russia's unprovoked invasion of the nation. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Kyiv and then CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins joins Lilia Luciano and Tony Dokoupil from Warsaw to discuss the planning that went into the president's unannounced trip and its historic significance.