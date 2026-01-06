How the situation in Venezuela could affect gas prices A new analysis finds that the average price of gas in the U.S. is expected to fall to its lowest level since 2020 this year. While the yearly average will fall under $3, GasBuddy notes that there is some expected fluctuation throughout the year due to seasonal demand, weather and geopolitics. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, joins "The Daily Report" to break down the report and discuss what the military raid in Venezuela may mean for gas prices.