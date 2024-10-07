How the Israel-Hamas war has evolved since Oct. 7, 2023 Tensions between Israel and the Hamas militant group grew into a full-out war after the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks when around 1,200 people were killed and 251 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli officials. The attacks led to a war that has lasted a full year. 101 hostages reportedly remain in Gaza and nearly 42,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's military operations there, according to local health officials. CBS News' Lana Zak breaks down the evolution of the Israel-Hamas war over the past year.