How THC tests have landed new mothers onto child abuse registries In more than 40 states, marijuana is now a legal method of relieving pain. But in Idaho, more than a thousand new mothers have ended up on a child abuse registry after testing positive for THC – a chemical found in marijuana – following childbirth. In other states, women have even been sent to jail. The findings of a joint investigation by "CBS Sunday Morning" and the Marshall Project raise hard questions about who gets punished, and who doesn't. Erin Moriarty reports. [This story was produced in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system.]