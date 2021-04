How states regulate the big business of fantasy sports Fantasy sports used to be an informal pastime for fans, but these days, it's big business. More than 60 million people play and bet on daily fantasy sports. This generated more than $3 billion in entry fees last year -- a figure that could reach 14 billion by 2020. Andrew Brandt, director of the Moodrad Center for Sports Law at Villanova University, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how new state regulators are changing the game.