How prep school rape accuser's testimony and defense's strategy could impact jury A teenage girl from St. Paul’s School is accusing alumni Owen Labrie of rape. It was allegedly part of a once-secret “senior salute” sex tradition at the elite prep school in New Hampshire. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman, who has prosecuted sexual assault cases and also defended rape suspects in court, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss Labrie’s trial.