How Pope Francis impacted migrant communities

The Vatican says more than 130,000 people have visited Pope Francis' coffin as he lies in state ahead of his funeral. Tributes continue to pour in for the pontiff, including from a key part of his legacy. CBS News' Seth Doane has more.
