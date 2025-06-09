Watch CBS News

How new tariffs are impacting small businesses

Sana Javeri Kadri of Diaspora Co. and Katya Eckert of A Domani return to "CBS Mornings" to discuss how changing tariffs are affecting their spice and sleepwear companies, and what it means for the future of small business.
