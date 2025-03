How new immigration policies, tariffs are impacting American farmers The board of directors at a "National Milk Producers Federation" meeting this week said immigration, alongside tariffs, is the number one challenge facing dairy farmers. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Motoya-Galvez reports on the connection between immigration and food prices. Caleb Ragland, a farmer from Kentucky, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss tariffs' impact on American farmers.