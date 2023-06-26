North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on abortion restrictions set to take effect In the last few days, North Carolina Republicans rolled out adjustments to a new law set to take effect Saturday that bans most abortions in the state after 12 weeks, including clarification that medication abortions also are allowed up until 12 weeks. Democratic legislators say the changes are meant to thwart a federal lawsuit filed last week. North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper joins "America Decides" to discuss the future of abortion rights in his state.