Live

Watch CBSN Live

How much did the Weinstein Company's board of directors know?

More women are accusing Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. The latest allegations come from stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, as well as other actresses. CBS News contributor and New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor, who co-authored the article that broke the story, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the increasing number of allegations and whether the Weinstein Company's board of directors had any idea of the alleged behavior.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.