How much did the Weinstein Company's board of directors know? More women are accusing Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. The latest allegations come from stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, as well as other actresses. CBS News contributor and New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor, who co-authored the article that broke the story, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the increasing number of allegations and whether the Weinstein Company's board of directors had any idea of the alleged behavior.