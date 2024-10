How Kari Lake and Ruben Gallego are trying to reach voters in the Arizona Senate race Early voting is underway in Arizona, where Republican Kari Lake and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego are vying for the Senate seat that is being vacated by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. A new CBS News poll found that Gallego leads Lake by 9 points, 54% to 45%. Kris Van Cleave examines the race.