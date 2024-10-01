How JD Vance's and Tim Walz's debate preparations differ from each other Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are preparing to go head to head in their first and only scheduled debate Tuesday night. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns report from the spin room on the expectations and preparations. CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto breaks down what voters are expecting from the vice presidential debate.