CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Putin monitors drills intended to simulate "massive nuclear strike"
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV at Christmas parade in Wisconsin
265,000 immigrants' legal status at risk after court talks collapse
Trump is "elephant not in the room" for potential jurors in his company's trial
Alito: Abortion opinion leak made justices "targets for assassination"
Former U.S. fighter pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show
Exhumations to resume in bid to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
53 species previously thought silent have vocal communication
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
How Ina Garten learned to cook | 60 Minutes
“Never went to cooking school… Julia Child was my cooking school.” Ina Garten has a degree in economics and at 26 had a job at the White House. Garten and her husband would spend their weekends making great dinner parties look simple.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On