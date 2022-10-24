Watch CBS News

How Ina Garten learned to cook | 60 Minutes

“Never went to cooking school… Julia Child was my cooking school.” Ina Garten has a degree in economics and at 26 had a job at the White House. Garten and her husband would spend their weekends making great dinner parties look simple.
