How Hurricane Irma's storm surge will impact Florida's coastline As Florida prepares for a direct hit from Hurricane Irma, one of the big concerns is the storm surge that will batter coastal areas. In addition to threat it poses to life and property, storm surge could leave lasting damage to the coastline. Hilary Stockdon, research oceanographer with the U.S. Geological Survey, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the potential impact.