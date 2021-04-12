How do politically divided homes cope with differences? Voters in Iowa and New Hampshire are getting ready to cast their ballots in the first presidential voting next month. Some people have already decided on a candidate, but not necessarily the same one as their family members. Marlene Smith is the local chair of the Donald Trump campaign in Bow, New Hampshire, and her husband, Mark Smith is a Democrat. Although they have political differences, they live by the house motto: "agree to disagree."