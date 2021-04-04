Live

How Daron Wint was caught

After narrowly missing Daron Wint at his girlfriend's apartment in Brooklyn, New York, the manhunt for the killer finally came to an end in the D.C. area. Wyatt Andrews reports how authorities were able to track and catch Wint.
