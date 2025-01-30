Watch CBS News

How crews are searching the D.C. plane crash site

Officials from several federal agencies are combing the Potomac River where wreckage from a passenger jet and Army Black Hawk helicopter fell after colliding in the Washington, D.C, skies. CBS News Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes reports.
