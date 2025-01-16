Watch CBS News

How the ceasefire deal will impact Gaza

Even with a ceasefire deal on the horizon, the 15-month war in Gaza has left the Palestinian territory in ruins. Emergency medicine physician Dr. Thaer Ahmad joins "The Daily Report" to discuss his work in Gaza and the ceasefire deal.
