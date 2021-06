How bystanders can help in situations of harassment or hate crimes Hate crimes in New York City were on the rise in the month of May, according to new data from the NYPD. Experts say there are several ways bystanders can intervene in such incidents to deescalate the situation. Thomas Mauro, director of exercises and training for the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response at NYC's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, joined CBSN to discuss the options.