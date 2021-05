How business leaders are reacting to Trump's Paris accord decision Business leaders slammed President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. IBM, ExxonMobil and Amazon support the accord, and both Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Disney's Bob Iger say they will leave Mr. Trump's economic advisory council because of the decision. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss the business impact of the decision.