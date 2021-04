How boxing legend Muhammad Ali inspired Evander Holyfield Muhammad Ali held the record for most heavyweight championship titles until Evander Holyfield took that away. Holyfield surpassed Ali's three heavyweight titles in 2000 during a fight against John Ruiz. Holyfield, who was inspired by Ali as a child, joins "CBS This Morning" from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to discuss what he admired most about Ali.