How Black Americans viewed the Capitol riot and the response that followed Following the attack on the Capitol in January, many U.S. leaders said the images and sentiments represented there were shocking and un-American. But some Black Americans view it as a reflection of the nation's troubled reality. Crooked Media political director Shaniqua McClendon joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss her perspective on the incident and why White people fail to understand how it connects to the Black experience.