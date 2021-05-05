Live

Houston suburb issues mandatory evacuation

The city of Dickinson, Texas, is now under a mandatory evacuation order after being ravaged by flooding. The low-lying suburb southeast of Houston is home to about 20,000 people. Police are telling everyone to get out. DeMarco Morgan reports.
