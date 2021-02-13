Houses in New Orleans are transformed into Mardi Gras floats For the people of New Orleans, Louisiana, Mardi Gras is more than just the world's biggest free party. It is the throbbing, pulsing, beating heart of the city's culture. But the coronavirus pandemic put much of that on hold after the city of New Orleans announced on Friday that the city would close all bars, ban the sale of to-go drinks, and halt all large gatherings from February 12 to February 16. Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, the ever-creative residents of New Orleans have found a whole new canvas for their artistic expression. Jamie Wax has the details.