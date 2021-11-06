Live

Watch CBSN Live

House passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

After months of deliberation, House Democrats passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill just before midnight Friday. President Biden lauded the passage of the bill, calling it "transformative." Christina Ruffini has more.
