House Jan. 6 committee to focus on alleged pressure campaign against Pence The January 6 committee will focus on former President Trump's alleged pressure campaign on former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election results. This comes as CBS News has confirmed the committee obtained emails between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni Thomas, and conservative lawyer John Eastman. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the upcoming hearing.