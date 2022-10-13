Pelosi, Schumer and others "stepped into the giant leadership void" on Jan. 6 The House Jan. 6 committee Thursday released footage shot by Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which showed Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other congressional leaders calling for the Capitol to be secured on Jan. 6, 2021, after it was stormed by rioters. Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin showed video testimony from Trump administration officials who testified that the former president was "watching television" while others had "stepped into the giant leadership void."