House Financial Services Chairman Rep. Patrick McHenry on "The Takeout" — 1/22/2023 House Financial Services Chairman Rep. Patrick McHenry joins Major Garrett on "The Takeout." McHenry says the U.S. will not default this year, despite hitting the debt ceiling, and says making a deal is a "complex set of tradeoffs." On the topic of FTX and cryptocurrency, McHenry says "new technology always invites fraudsters."