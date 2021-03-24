Live

Hotel's robot butlers revolutionize room service

A Silicon Valley hotel is investing in one of these high-tech hospitality machines, which can bring things like extra towels to guests' rooms. More robot butlers are expected to pop up at other hotels after the beta test. KPIX's Don Ford reports.
