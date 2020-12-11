Download The CBS News App
Hospitals practice for unprecedented coronavirus vaccine distribution
Hospital workers across the country are practicing how to distribute the coronavirus vaccine once the shipments from Pfizer arrive. Meg Oliver takes a closer look.
