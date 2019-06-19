News
Trump revisits 2016 campaign themes in 2020 campaign kickoff
Saudi prince should be probed over Khashoggi killing, U.N. official says
Son charged in mob father's slaying, failed attack on brother
Ship with $1B worth of cocaine could have 30 more tons on board
Meeting over cops' confrontation with black couple gets heated
Parscale claims Trump would win in "electoral landslide" as of today
EPA chief to make "major policy announcement"
Hundreds of dead dolphins on Gulf Coast has scientists perplexed
Australia's ABC News issues humorous response to Trump tweet
Hope Hicks to testify before Congress