Homan promises mass deportations on trip to Texas' southern border President-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar Tom Homan spoke to Texas National Guard soldiers and public safety troopers on the border Tuesday, promising to help implement the largest deportation program in U.S. history. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez reports. Then, Dave Weigel, politics reporter for Semafor, and Nicholas Wu, congressional reporter for Politico, join to discuss.