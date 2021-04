Sign Up For Newsletters

Cops seen laughing at video of 73-year-old woman's arrest

Biden to raise minimum wage for federal contract workers

GameStop CEO exiting with $170M payout after "meme" stock mania

Antisemitic incidents in U.S. remained high amid pandemic, report finds

Watch Live: CDC expected to unveil new mask guidelines

Attorney says police shot Andrew Brown Jr. in the back of the head

Central Michigan University students are outraged after a Holocaust-themed Valentine's Day card featuring Adolf Hitler circulated around campus.

Holocaust-themed Valentine's Day card sparks outrage Central Michigan University students are outraged after a Holocaust-themed Valentine's Day card featuring Adolf Hitler circulated around campus.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On