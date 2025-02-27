Watch CBS News

Hollywood reacts to Gene Hackman's death

Hollywood is reacting to the tragic news of Gene Hackman's death. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in a New Mexico home, officials said. People Magazine's Nigel Smith joins CBS News with more on Hackman's legacy.
