Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hollande and Obama address ISIS threat

President Hollande said at the White House Tuesday that France will step up its air campaign against ISIS. President Obama says his security team has put together a plan to put more pressure on the extremist group. Chip Reid reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.