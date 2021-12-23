Live

Holiday travel approaches pre-pandemic levels

With just two days before Christmas, AAA predicts today will be the busiest travel day of the season. Meanwhile, a storm system across the west will deliver a white Christmas to some, but it could also bring some delays. Carter Evans has more.
