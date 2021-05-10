Live

Watch CBSN Live

What does it take to make a hit in society today?

The book "Hit Makers" is about just what it sounds like: what goes into making something a hit. From Facebook to Disney to Star Wars and everything else, author Derek Thompson joins CBSN to talk about how to succeed in an age of distraction.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.