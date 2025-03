The history of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 A federal judge heard arguments Monday on whether the White House violated a court order by deporting migrants without proper court hearings. The Trump administration claims it has the authority under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 because it alleges the individuals in question were Venezuelan gang members. CBS News' Lindsey Reiser takes a closer look at why Congress passed the 18th-century law in the first place.