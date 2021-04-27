Live

Historic, deadly rain slams Los Angeles

At least two people are dead in California, where a powerful storm is slamming the Central and Southern parts of the state. Laurie Perez, reporter for KCBS in Los Angeles, spoke to CBSN from the scene of the storm.
